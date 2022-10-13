5 knitwear trends to snuggle up in

‘Tis the season… to start wearing your warmest, fluffiest, woolliest knitwear.

There’s nothing more reliable than the leaves turning, colder weather descending, and digging out our favourite cardigans, jumpers and turtlenecks.

Knitwear might have a starring moment every year, but that doesn’t mean it’s boring or predictable – instead, there are a whole host of new trends to get into this season…

1. Highlighter colours

Who said winter has to mean muted tones and drab outfits? This season, it’s all about injecting a bit of life into your wardrobe via highlighter bright knitwear.

The colour you choose is entirely up to you, whether it’s taking inspiration from Valentino and opting for hot pink, or going for neon yellows or traffic-stopping oranges. The brighter, the better.

Hush Riva Ribbed Cardigan in Magenta, £89; Florence Ruffle Jersey Skirt in Deep Teal, £99

Zara Ripped Knit Cropped Sweater in Neon Green, £32.99

2. Disco knits

And the party doesn’t stop there, as glittery knits are also having a moment. Think of it as the perfect warm-up to party season, with silvery cardigans and golden roll-necks taking over Instagram.

You can tailor this look to your personal style and how much of a statement you’re willing to make. Bright glittery colours will help you stand out, while softly sparkling blacks and nudes make more of an everyday look.

Team with jeans and boots to give your favourite daytime get-up some pizazz, or go all-out on top of a party dress.

Oliver Bonas Pink Sparkle Tinsel Cardigan, £65 (due November)

River Island Black Fringe Roll Neck Jumper, £49

3. Grandpa patterns

If making a shimmery or ultra-bright statement in your knitwear isn’t quite what you’re looking for this season, the trend for grandpa patterns will have you covered. Seen on the catwalks of Molly Goddard, Ganni and more, this is about more low-key colours and comforting geometric patterns.

The key to nailing this look? Go for oversized styles for maximum comfort, and you know you’ve nailed it when the pattern looks like something you – or knitwear king Tom Daley – might have made yourself.

Monsoon Scallop Neck All-Over Fairisle Print Jumper Pink, £65; Super-Soft Slash Scallop Neck Jumper Pink, £55

FatFace Erica Fair Isle Cardigan, £69, and Eliza Suede Skirt, £129 (shirt out of stock)

4. Cut-outs

Nineties-inspired minimalism isn’t going anywhere soon, and now it’s making its mark in knitwear too. This trend is all about light knits with subtle cut-outs, for a sexy take on your regular woollies.

Of course, cut-outs aren’t exactly ideal when the cold weather really closes in, so to actually make this look work for winter, it’s all about layers. Pop a chunky cardigan over your Nineties-inspired knit, and with a coat on top you’ll be warm and bang on trend.

H&M Knitted Vest Top in Bright Red, £19.99

Zara Knit Choker Top in Brick, £19.99

5. Corset belts

This trend isn’t technically knitwear, but it’s all about how woollies are being styled this season. As cosy and delightful as your favourite jumper might be, sometimes it’s easy to feel a bit swamped by swathes of wool – and a waist belt could be the perfect solution to this.

Whether it’s a long cardie or knitted dress, a corset belt will give your silhouette a bit of a shape, and transform your normal knitwear into a whole new look with one simple accessory.

Kaleidoscope Black Leather Obi Belt, £30, Freemans