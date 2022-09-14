Search

14 Sept 2022

Tom Kerridge’s ‘fridge raid’ soup recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 8:05 AM

This filling minestrone is a great way to avoid food waste and clear out the fridge before your next supermarket delivery arrives – and hopefully save some cash in the process.

“Swap the chorizo for bacon, add beans or lentils, use only veg – anything goes,” says Tom Kerridge. “If you roughly follow these ratios of veg, chicken stock and pasta, it will always taste delicious.”

Fridge raid soup

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

1tbsp olive oil
3 cooking chorizo sausages, sliced
1 large onion, diced
2 large carrots, diced
3 celery sticks, diced
2tbsp thyme leaves
1L chicken stock
400g tin chopped tomatoes
150g small pasta shapes or orzo
150g frozen peas
2 large handfuls of kale, roughly chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To finish:
Extra virgin olive oil
Finely grated Parmesan

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the chorizo slices, let them slowly render in the oil and cook for around five minutes or until they just begin to caramelise. Add the onion, carrots and celery and sauté for a further five minutes or until softened.

2. Add the thyme, chicken stock and tinned tomatoes and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for five minutes before adding the pasta. Stir well and simmer for 12 minutes or until the pasta is almost cooked.

3. Toss in the frozen peas and kale, stir well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for a few minutes until the kale is tender.

4. Ladle the soup into warmed bowls. Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of Parmesan, then serve.

Real Life Recipes by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.

