Offaly Youthreach students to host Christmas craft fair

The LOETB 2018 Craft Fair will be held at the third floor of Castle Buildings, Tullamore on Thursday, December 13.

The event is hosted by students from the Youthreach Programme and Tullamore Community and Training Centre, who are also participating in NFTE.

NFTE is an organisation dedicated to promoting entrepreneurial skills among students.

From home décor to foods and more, there's something for everyone at this year's Craft Fair.