Offaly Spar stores nominated for national awards

SPAR Birr and SPAR Moneygall have been shortlisted for prestigious industry awards in the annual ShelfLife C Store Awards. The awards ceremony will be held at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Wednesday, November 28th.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish retail calendar, Shelflife’s annual C Store awards are the only independently judged awards programme for the convenience sector and are among the most coveted accolades in the convenience store business.

Across each of the categories, the awards recognise and reward best practise in retailing in all key areas of operation.

SPAR Birr is owned and operated by Liam Carroll and has been named as finalist in the following categories:

Best Convenience Store –2,500 – 4,000 sq ft.

Best Impulse Offering

SPAR Moneygall Plaza is owned and operated by Pat and Una McDonagh and has been named as finalist in the following category:

Best Community Initiative

Commenting on the announcement, SPAR Sales Director Colin Donnelly said, “The honour of being a finalist in the annual Shelflife C-Store Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of SPAR Birr, indeed, of all SPAR stores."

"I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Liam and his team on being finalists. It’s a great honour to be nominated and hopefully they will go on and claim the prize.”

The ShelfLife C-Store Awards are now in their 18th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those demonstrating and promoting excellence in retailing standards in Ireland, with retailers of all sizes and formats honoured.