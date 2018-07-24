Search turns to Offaly to find 'Ireland's bravest children'

Woman’s Way and Pharmaton have teamed up for the second time to find Ireland’s bravest and most courageous children. The magazine and its sponsor are looking nationwide for nominations in the Woman’s Way and Pharmaton Children’s Awards 2018.



The Awards give parents, relatives, friends, charities and community groups the opportunity to recognise and reward the fantastic work children in Ireland have done. The ten categories in the awards are:

Young carer

Young fundraiser

Outstanding courage

Outstanding achievement

Overcoming adversity

Act of bravery

Superhero

Young entrepreneur

Sporting achievement

Social media star



Open to children throughout Ireland aged six to 16, category winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony in October in Dublin. This is a celebration of achievement and an opportunity to recognise the sterling efforts that so many children are undertaking throughout the country.

From those born with challenging conditions to excelling in the face of adversity, to young fundraisers who give charity their all, to young carers who are doing incredible, selfless work, all the winners will be celebrated and have exceptional, life inspiring stories to share.



On the Awards, Áine Toner, editor of Woman’s Way says: “This is our second year to partner with Pharmaton and we are excited to read the inspirational, empowering stories from children and young people in Ireland."

"Our awards debuted last year and we’re back with extra categories looking to celebrate and showcase ten amazing, brave winners, many of whom will be overcoming insurmountable obstacles. There will be exceptional stories of courage and confidence to read and we are very much looking to spoil our winners.”



Emeka Maduka of Pharmaton comments: “We’re really excited to have Pharmaton involved in this great event for the second year. It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate Ireland’s brightest stars, whatever their achievements. Pharmaton’s values are centred around dedication, perseverance and performance and these awards are the perfect way for us to reward children and parents who embody these values.”



If you know a child who deserves recognition, complete the nomination form in the current issue of Woman’s Way or log onto www.womansway.ie.

The closing date for entries is August 24, 2018.

