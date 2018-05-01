Offaly people urged to nominate county's best carvery for national awards

Unilever Food Solutions is looking to find and celebrate the very best carvery offered by pubs and hotels on the island of Ireland with the KNORR Great Carvery Competition, which is now in its ninth year supported by KNORR Roast Gravy.

Launching the 2018 competition, Jim Reeves, Customer Director at Unilever Food Solutions said, “The core values of the competition are about celebrating and rewarding teams who can make a great carvery and meet the standards of excellence – great quality food and service, cleanliness and value for money.”

Great Carvery Hotel of the Year 2017 Winner, Kevin Watson, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, said, “We would strongly encourage any hotel or pub thinking of entering the competition to do so. Not only can the recognition help to boost business, but it raises standards both back and front of house."

"There is nothing like competitive spirit to get your team motivated! Our top tip would be to source as much as possible locally. For us, it means we get the best cuts from our meat supplier and the freshest vegetables from our grocer.”

Dermot Carew of Beaumont House, Great Carvery Pub of the Year 2017 Winner said, “In 2016 we won the Leinster title but it’s even better to win the all-Ireland one. As the largest carvery in the country, we pride ourselves on delivering fresh, hearty food to our customers. It’s great to be recognised for that service.”

To enter simply complete an online entry form describing why your carvery is the best. The shortlisted nominees are informed on the 16th July. There is a total of 24 nominees with 3 in the pub category and 3 in the hotel category from each province.

Those who have been nominated will be mystery dined. On the 10th September 8 provincial winners will be announced and on the 21st September, the overall hotel and pub carvery of the year winners will be revealed.

All those who enter will be in the draw to win an Apple iPad. There are great prizes to be won at each stage from shortlisted nominees, provincial winners and overall winners.

The overall pub and hotel winners will receive; €200,000 worth of UFS Chef Reward Points, a Wüsthof 7 Piece Silverpoint Roll Set, a special plaque and framed certificate to promote the win front of house and a chef jacket.

Enter the competition at www.ufs.com/carvery and download the FREE KNORR Great Carvery Guide for recipes and access to the UFS Carvery Basket for front of house and back of house product solutions.

Entry to the competition closes on the 30th June.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.