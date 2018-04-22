Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Aoibhe Whelehan

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Aoibhe Whelehan.

Aoibhe is 18 years old and from Birr. She is a student in Mary Immaculate College, where she is studying Early Childhood Care and Education. Aoibhe has a passion for camogie. She has won county titles, Leinster titles and an All Ireland title while in secondary school. Aoibhe is sponsored by Whelehans Bar in Birr.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.