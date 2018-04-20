Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Sinead Rigney

The first contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Sinead Rigney.

Sinead is a 22 year old primary school teacher from Geashill. She plays football with Naomh Molaise, and rugby with Tullamore.

Sinead is a member of Tullamore Harriers and has been running since she was 12.

Sinead is sponsored by Tullamore Harriers.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.