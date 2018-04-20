Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Donna Feehan

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Donna Feehan from Clara.

Twenty-one year old Donna enjoys singing, songwriting and producing music and is currently studying her second year of Music and Instrument Technology in Athlone IT. She also has keen interest in Photography and Photoshoot modelling. Donna is sponsored by Clara House Spa.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply. www.roseoftralee.ie/apply