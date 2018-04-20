Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Ashling Grimes

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Ashling Grimes from Kinnitty.

Ashling is a 21 years old and loves traditional Irish music. She is currently studying an Education Studies course in a small university called Marino Institute of Education in Dublin and is in her final year. Ashling is sponsored by the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore where she works as a part time receptionist in the .

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply. www.roseoftralee.ie/apply