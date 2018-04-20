Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Ciara Jaffray

The third contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Ciara Jaffray from Tullamore.

Ciara is 23 years old and Studied BA Voice and Dance and graduated with second Class Honors degree from the University of Limerick. She is a dance teacher and dance fitness trainer. Ciara is sponsored by Fastway.

