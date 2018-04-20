Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Sandra McCann

The first contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Sandra McCann.

Sandra is 26 years old, and is currently studying accountancy as her second degree. Sandra plays pool and snooker in her spare time and represented Ireland in the European Snooker Championships in Lithuania in 2016. Sandra is sponsored by The Blue Ball Pub.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply. www.roseoftralee.ie/apply