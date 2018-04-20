Offaly schools urged to #DoSumGood for children in Crossfire maths challenge

Schools across Offaly are being invited to ‘Do Sum Good’ by participating in the Children in Crossfire’s Maths Challenge 2018.

The quiz competition allows classmates to collaborate in teams to solve maths problems themed around the developing world regions where Irish charity Children in Crossfire carries out life-saving work.

The competition is designed to encourage pupils to learn about their roles as global citizens and engage them in fundraising activities to help others, while developing an understanding of the practical implications of maths.

The questions have been set in partnership with mathematicians at Qubizm - an Irish company which created the Izak9 resource to engage children with mathematics. The challenge caters for children aged 6 to 16. Teachers can choose from one of six difficulty levels.

Registration is now open and the competition begins on Monday, April 23 and participating classes have until Monday, May 4 to submit their answers and be in with a chance of winning. Prizes will be awarded for the winners of each level.

Richard Moore, the founder of Children in Crossfire, has appealed to schools and teachers in Offaly to get involved and ‘Do Sum Good’ for children caught up in the crossfire of global poverty, injustice and inequality.

“The Children in Crossfire’s Maths Challenge encourages children to engage with maths as an agent for change, using real and visible maths problems from our projects in the developing world."

“By taking on the maths challenges set by our Izak9 partners at Qubizm and taking part in fundraising activities, pupils will be engaged in learning and in helping others to learn in Tanzania and Ethiopia. The money raised will go straight into supporting initiatives like our Early Childhood Development programme, which is making a real difference to the lives of many thousands of children in hundreds of schools in those countries," he continued.

Each school is invited to get creative with their fundraising activities and share them with the world on social media with #DoSumGood.

“We’d be delighted to assist with any fundraising ideas and provide the resources needed. It could be a simple bake sale or coffee morning, a more traditional ‘no-uniform’ day, a daring ‘onesie’ day or something totally creative and unique,” Mr Moore added.

Franz Schlindwein, creator of Izak9 and a former maths teacher, said: “The Children in Crossfire’s Maths Challenge is both fun and educational on so many levels. We’re delighted to support this excellent cause as it engages young people with mathematics, raises awareness of challenges faced by children in developing countries and helps fund vital projects in Ethiopia and Tanzania.”

Children in Crossfire is an Irish charity which responds to the rights and needs of children and young people caught in the crossfire of global poverty, injustice and inequality. The patron of the not-for-profit organisation is His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

For further information on the maths challenge log on to www.cicmathschallenge.com or follow #DoSumGood on social media.

