Offaly applicants sought for Catherine Fulvio TV show

Building on the success of Series One and Two Catherine Fulvio's top RTÉ One TV Show, Tastes Like Home, is back for a third series and is looking for participants from around the globe.

If you want to be the next TV foodie star and have a loved one living abroad then producers want to hear from you.

Catherine Fulvio, together with proud sponsor Londis, has issued a call out for applicants who wish to star in the third season of the show which will air on RTÉ One later in 2018.

“Food is part of our culture and our heritage and it is evident from this TV series, Tastes Like Home, that when we move abroad it is one of the first things we miss about home. It has been a pleasure for me to bring the distinctive flavours of Ireland to all four corners of the globe and I look forward to doing it again in series three thanks to Londis,” said Catherine Fulvio.

Speaking about their time on the show, a number of former participants spoke glowingly about the exprience. "Tastes like Home was a very wholesome experience from start to finish creating a wonderful family archive for my sister Oonagh and I," Ethel Power from Carrick on Suir said.

Peter and Grainne from Kildare said that, "Tastes Like Home was a wonderful opportunity to share our lives in a more interactive way with friends and family. For so many years now we have only been able to relate our experiences of living and working thousands of miles apart in the simplest terms, feeling that few people could really understand us. From being a part of the programme we were both so happy to finally be able to show just what our lives are like."

As well as Irish families with loved ones abroad producers are also looking to feature people or families who have settled here and now call Ireland home. In these stories Catherine will meet you and then travel to visit your family and friends from your homeland.

Successful applicants will host Catherine in their home and teach her how to whip up their gastronomical delight. Catherine then visits their loved one abroad, taking viewers on a whistle-stop tour of their home away from home, before helping to re-create the dish that for them, tastes like home.

Applications are open until the 29th April and you should be available for filming in May/June 2018, any level of cooking skills is required to feature on the show. But a passion for home-made cooking is a must!

HOW TO ENTER

Applications close on Sunday 29th April 2018. To apply, simply submit an application form along with three family favourite recipes for consideration. RTÉ One, with the help of Londis, will recruit six successful participants from across the country.

Visit your local Londis store to pick up an application form or apply directly online at www.tasteslikehome.ie or post your completed application forms to "Tastes Like Home TV Show, C/O Another Avenue, 14 Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4” or return them to your local Londis.

