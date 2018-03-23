Offaly singletons wanted for next series of First Dates Ireland

Know any Offaly singletons looking for love?

Applications are being taken for series four of popular dating show, First Dates Ireland.

Series three saw one Offaly man hoping to strike it lucky.

John Charles Connolly from Edenderry made history by taking part in the show's first ever sign language date. He told the Offaly Express at the time that it was a great experience.

If you think you'd be up for a trip to the First Dates restaurant, simply fill out the details online here