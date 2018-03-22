Offaly history to the fore in upcoming talks

Historical societies across Offaly are planning a number of fascinating lectures and events looking at the depths of the county's past, from the famine to women's suffrage.

Here is a sample of the upcoming events:

Friday, March 23 – Edenderry Historical Society - Ciaran Reilly will speak on 'The Great Famine in Edenderry through the eyes of Dr Richard Grattan of Drummin House, Carbury'. All are welcome to attend. 8pm in the Edenderry Parish Centre.

Monday, March 26 – Offaly Historical Society - George Cunningham will receive Honorary Life Membership and will then deliver a talk on Round Towers which he has published on. 8pm Offaly History building, Bury Quay.

Saturday, March 31 – Annual Pilgrim Walk from Clonbonny, Athlone to Clonmacnoise: 11.00 am Assemble at Clonbonny. Walk across bog (16km) to Clonmacnoise led by an experienced Leader from Athlone Walking Club. Directions to Clonbonny: Take the road by Aldi, Athlone. Drive 5km straight to “T junction”. Turn left and park by bog railway crossing. Bring walking shoes/boots; backpack; waterproof clothing; water and picnic lunch. 3.00pm Inter church service at Clonmacnoise 3.30pm Bus to Shannonbridge for refreshments. Bus returns to Clonbonny by 5.30. To book seat on bus (€6) text 087 212 8842.

Thursday, April 5 - 'As far as Tullamore it is all on our side!': Irish suffragists and the campaign for the female franchise, 1911-1918'. Lecture by Dr William Murphy, DCU. 6.30pm on in Tullamore library. Booking essential - ring 057 9346832.

