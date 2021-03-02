QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

That's not correct but try again

First up is The Millennium Man but what club did Brian Whelahan play for?

A - St Rynagh's

B - Birr

C - Coolderry

D - Crinkle