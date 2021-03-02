QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

A driving force for All Ireland wins at club and county level, Johnny Pilkington played for which club?

A - Birr

B - St Rynagh's

C - Crinkle

D - Coolderry