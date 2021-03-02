QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

Scorer of one of the longest range goals ever in an All Ireland Final, the late Paddy Fenning played for what club?

A - Tullamore

B - Ballinamere

C - Shamrocks

D - Daingean