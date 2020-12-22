QUIZ: How well do you remember growing up in Tullamore? - 6

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

QUIZ: How well do you remember growing up in Tullamore?

QUIZ: How well do you remember growing up in Tullamore?

Question 6:

Tullamore once had an outdoor swimming pool that was full every summer. What road was it located on?

1 - Charleville Road

2 - Church Road

3 - Arden Road

4 - Clara Road