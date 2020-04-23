QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 29

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Q. Neil Delamere appeared alongside Andrew Maxwell and Colin Murphy on which former satirical RTE show? 

A. Irish Pictorial Weekly

B. The Savage Eye

C. The Panel

D. Republic of Telly