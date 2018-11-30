20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 10
Pictured are members of Class 2AF in the Tullamore Vocational School in 1992. They produced a radio programme in Irish with news, requests and sports for Seachtain na Gaeilge. Front left to right: Shane Larkin, Patrick White, Michael Scully, Wesley Cassidy, Jason Dunne, Jason Jennette, Veronica Connolly, Claire O'Reilly. Middle Row: Claudine O'Reilly, Louise Connolly, Geraldine Doyle, Bernadette Quinn, Elma Hoctor, Deirdre Ryan. Back Row: John Foley, David Spain, Martin Wilson, John Owens, Derek Wynne, Bernard Leavy, Barry Dwyer, Fiona McGuire, Mary Walsh, Linda Flaherty, Claire Duffy, Siobhan Casey
