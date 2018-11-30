20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 13

20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 13

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Din Joe Connolly, Pat Colgan, Fra Mullen and Seamus Hogan celebrating the Tullamore Soccer Club 25 year reunion of winning the Blackthorn Cup and the Whitney Trophy at Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore. Picture: Ger Rogers/HR Photo.