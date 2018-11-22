16 - GALLERY: 20 photos from Portarlington from the Offaly Express archives

Ray Cribbin, (Board of Management) presenting a special projects certificate to Anna Galvin, Leaving Cert class at St. John's Vocational School, Portarlington. Also pictured are Mrs Mary Lalor (Chairperson of the Parents Council), Eddie Dyer, Junior Cert, Vincent Lalor, Leaving Cert, George Gallagher, School Principal, Scott Robinson, Junior Cert, Gordon Yarrow, Junior Cert and Pat Mallon, Metal Work and Engineering teacher.