Kilbeggan Races return with exciting two-day Spring meeting

We have been living in a strange world for the last two years but at last our daily lives are brightening up and now the Spring Two Day National Hunt meeting will take place at Kilbeggan on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 at around 4pm.

There will be ten meetings this year from April to September, giving racing fans an opportunity to enjoy a great day out in the midlands at Kilbeggan Races.

Sport is the biggest creator of bringing people together and creating a memorable experience, especially as the course is not far from anywhere in Ireland. It’s a great entertainment venue with large open-air spaces, where people can meet, socialise, and have fun in a safe environment.

The track is investing a significant amount of money into providing additional outdoor facilities, including marquee, outdoor catering units etc. for all customers to have a safe and enjoyable experience. They have carried out further development works on the racetrack, which will create a much better & safer surface for the horses and jockeys to race over.

Managing Director Paddy Dunican said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome back our patrons this year after operating behind closed doors for the past two years. So far, we have great interest in our forthcoming race meetings with a significant number of group bookings from local social clubs and business bringing their staff and customers for a day out. We encourage patrons to book their tickets online and are looking forward to a great new season of racing with 10 race meetings planned from now until next September”.

GREAT RACING AND GREAT HORSES AT KILBEGGAN

Many excellent champion horses have raced in Kilbeggan in the last few years and its sometimes forgotten. On June 20, 2016 Michael O’Leary’s great champion and dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll won a novice chase at Kilbeggan beating Willie Mullins' horse Valyssa Monterg.

The recent Aintree Grand National had two champion horses who won at Kilbeggan. Last year’s Aintree Grand National winner was Minella Times, famously ridden by the great Rachael Blackmore and unfortunately did not finish this year. Minella Times won a maiden hurdle at Kilbeggan on May 11, 2018 with Mark Walsh on board at odds of 9/2 and on July 19, 2019, he was second in a Beginner’s Chase at Kilbeggan at the remarkable odds of 16/1.

Minella Times was bred locally by Cathal Ennis, just down the road from the course, at Quill Farm, Castletown Geoghegan.

Freewheelin Dylan won three times at Kilbeggan from 2018-20 and was successful in the featured AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National. Shortly after his success he won the Irish Grand National at 150/1.

As trainer Dermot McLoughlin said on the day at Fairyhouse: “He won the Midland’s National at Kilbeggan in the same way."

This remarkable horse ran on to finish 7th in this year’s Aintree Grand National and hopefully will be back for the Midlands National. Henry De Bromhead’s wonderful champion Put the Kettle On won four times at Cheltenham including the Two Mile Champion Chase. She also won a chase at Kilbeggan on May 17, 2019 at 7/4F. This shortlist shows three Aintree Grand National winners, a Champion Chaser, and an Irish Grand National winner all runners at Kilbeggan.

Kilbeggan Races is all about people enjoying a great social event in a relaxed atmosphere, where you can have that family get together, meet old friends and new friends. Fearless jockeys, great trainers, exciting racing with crowds cheering, glasses clinking, music pleasing and bookies paying. What more can you want!

Special Discount Packages

Our normal admission ticket to our race meetings is €15. We are offering special discounts for staff, customers and friends on admission tickets at €12 each for groups of 10 or more.

Summer Party Pack Packages

We have our Special Discounted Summer Party Pack from €23 per person which includes admission ticket + 2 X €5 food/ drink vouchers and free race card for groups of 10 or more. Additional drink and betting vouchers can also be purchased.

We have also have corporate hospitality packages and sponsorship opportunities. Visit our website for more information.

Book Tickets online to avail of our discounts on www.kilbegganraces.com