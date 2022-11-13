IN PICTURES: An Taisce highlights number of historic buildings 'at risk' in Tullamore

An Taisce has highlighted a number of vacant and derelict buildings 'at risk' in Tullamore. Using the hashtag 'buildingsatrisk', in a post on Facebook, An Taisce describes Tullamore as 'a solid Georgian town' which has by and large kept its older building stock in use but highlights a number of buildings that are vacant and derelict.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE OR NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE BUILDINGS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.