'Thank God I got this house in time' says resident of new Offaly estate

A FAMILY from Bangladesh who moved into the new Jackson's Hill estate six months ago have spoken of their relief at getting social housing at a time when rent and energy costs are soaring.

Monoj Sharma, 38, has been living in Ireland since 2004 and he now has two young children with his wife Moni.

Mr Sharma came to Tullamore because an uncle of his was living in the town and after finding a job in Supermac's, he never left.

He has since changed jobs but he remains in the local hospitality industry and is employed by a well known restaurateur.

“I'm working now in Shishir India and Thai with Asad. We are happy enough with it here, it is lovely,” he said.

The family applied for social housing seven years ago. They had been renting an apartment in the Granary in the town centre.

They were delighted to be allocated a house in the Cluid development on the Rahan Road, especially at a time of rising property, rent and energy prices.

“The situation now is very high and demanding in prices in Tullamore and everywhere in Ireland for housing. Thank God I get [this house] in time because everything is going expensive and it's very hard to survive.”

He added: “Now I have the house and now I survive.”

There are 26 houses in Jackson's Hill, built by John Flanagan Developments and developed by the Clúid housing association for Offaly County Council.

They have a top Building Energy Rating and are heated by the air to water heat pump system.

Mr Sharma said his home is warm: “That's better now because there is new technology in there and the energy [for us] is costing less than previously, and on top we are getting help from the Government.”

After five years residency he was entitled to apply for Irish citizenship and Moni, his wife since 2014, was permitted to apply after three years.

Both are now Irish citizens and one of their children is in Senior Infants in St Joseph's National School. Their youngest child will soon turn three.

Mr Sharma grew up near Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and he moved to Ireland “for better future, for better life”.

“I am happy here. Since I came to Tullamore in 2004 I am in Tullamore and I loved it,” he said.

“Nice and easy. It is a lovely town. I liked it and that is why I never moved from here.”

His wife Moni, 28, said she is “so happy to be in Ireland” and said of Tullamore: “Really nice town. I like it. It is very nice, the people are very friendly, everyone is.”

Speaking at the official opening of Jackson's Hill on Thursday, Fiona Cormican, chief commercial officer with Clúid, stressed the project was a collaborative effort between her organisation, Offaly County Council, the Department of Housing, the Housing Finance Agency, the Housing Agency and builders John Flanagan Developments.

Clúid Housing is an independent, not-for-profit charity, and is the largest approved housing body in Ireland.