Windows of parked car smashed in Offaly on Halloween

All the windows of a parked car were smashed in Ferbane over the Bank Holiday Weekend.
An incident of criminal damage to a parked car occurred in Ferbane recently.
The incident happened at 6.30pm on Halloween in Gallen View Housing Estate.
A Garda spokesperson told the Tribune that every single window of the car was smashed during the act of vandalism.
Gardai are looking for witnesses to assist them in the investigation, therefore if you saw anything please call them at 05791 20016.
