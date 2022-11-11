Search

11 Nov 2022

Local launch of former Offaly footballer's new book 'Grassroots – the second half' to take place this evening

Offaly launch of 'Grassroots – the second half'

P.J. Cunningham.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Nov 2022 10:09 AM

AN Offaly launch of a new GAA book will take place in Clara on Friday, November 11. “Grassroots – the second half” is written by a former Clara and Offaly footballer, PJ Cunningham – a well known journalist.

The book, which is dedicated to the memory of two cherished Clara men, Mick Sheridan and John Buckley, is being launched by the members of both families in Dolan's Pub on Friday week November 11 at 9pm.

A number of famous Offaly faces, including Seamus Darby and County Board Chairman, Michael Duignan are expected to be in attendance.

The publisher PJ Cunningham says he would love as many GAA people as possible to be there for the occasion of his first ever launch in his native town. 

"This is not a book-selling exercise. It is the first time that I have launched a book in my home town and it would be an honour for me to see as many as my beloved Clara club and schoolmates there as possible for the chat and sociability of the night," he said.

The book is the second of the Grassrooots series and includes stories by PJ, Ricey Scully, former Clara resident Aidan Clancy from Cloghatanny as well as compulsive reads from Antrim hurler Sambo McNaughton and Galway's John Connolly, former rugby star Ollie Campbell and former snooker World Champion, Ken Doherty.

