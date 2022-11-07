Farm family in the Midlands offers reward as quad and tools stolen by thieves who disconnected CCTV

A Longford farm family is offering a reward of €2,000 for information to help find a quad and tools that were stolen by thieves who disconnected CCTV on their property overnight.

The O’Halleran family in Kenagh posted about the incident on their Facebook page, and at the time of writing, the post and appeal for information to find their stolen equipment has been shared 78 times.

They outlined that in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, November 5, one of their quads (Artic Cat 700) was stolen from their farm yard in Kenagh, along with a selection of DeWalt tools tool boxes.

The family explained, “We have CCTV of two young, slim men entering our farm through our back entrance on foot at 1am.

"They were briefly disturbed by a passing tractor at 1.15am where they hid in the ditch, then re-entered the farm.

At approximately 3:15am our CCTV was disconnected where the thieves pulled all the wires from the cameras & box.”

The post continued, “Somewhere between 3:15 and 4:30am the quad and other items left our farm and were brought out The Island Road towards Corlea Bog & the Kenagh-Lanesboro Road after that we do not know where they went. A large van or vehicle with a covered trailer is more than likely how it would have been transported away.

"If anyone in the local area has CCTV footage between those hours of any suspicious looking vehicles big enough to transport a quad we would appreciate you checking it.”

The family said a €2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the quad and tools.

If you have any information please call 086 820 5135 or 086 604 7060.

Caption: The items stolen

They also reminded other farmers to please be vigilant and keep their yards as secure as possible.

This incident in Kenagh comes just a fortnight after another south Longford farm family urged farmers and businesses in the county to be vigilant after criminal gangs were spotted ‘marking’ their property.

They spoke of how their farmyard was targeted and they are urging others to ‘please keep your eyes open and report suspicious behaviour’.

They explained how ‘men were seen’ in their field and ‘on the road beside the farm with a dog and an English registration red car’.

Anyone who spots any suspicious activity or with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.