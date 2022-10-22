Fish shop serving Offaly customers will close its doors today due to rising energy costs

WATCH: Fish shop serving Offaly customers forced to closed due to rising energy costs. FILE PIC
A popular fish shop which serves Offaly customers will close its doors for the last time today.
Portarlington Fishmonger Alan Mitchell took to social media to announce the closure of Al's Fish in Portarlington.
Mr Mitchell helped organise a public meeting last month in Portarlington to highlight the rise in energy costs and the threats they posed to businesses and householders.
Mr Mitchell had previously warned that he would have no choice but to shut his shop if something wasn't done about the rising energy costs which he said were unsustainable.
Al's Fish Shop had supplied fresh fish to the people of Portarlington for the past five years. He had decided to close on October 22 but sold out of stock today, Friday, October 21. Mr Micthell says he hopes to reopen at some stage in the future.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.