Offaly player named on first ever Tailteann Cup Team of the Year

One Offaly player has been named on the first ever Tailteann Cup Team of the Year.

The awards will be presented on Friday evening in the Croke Park Hogan Suite in a black-tie ceremony streamed live on www.gaa.ie from 7pm.

Anton Sullivan has been named at wing-forward on the team that features six Westmeath players, four from Cavan, three from Sligo and one from Leitrim.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy congratulated the winners and said: “The Tailteann Cup was an excellent addition to the calendar and produced the competitive matches and entertaining football that we had hoped for.

“Westmeath and Cavan were worthy finalists, and this Team of the Year is a reflection of the players who delivered exceptional performances over the campaign.

“To be part of the history making first ever selection is special and I congratulate the players honoured here and salute all of those who played a role in making the Tailteann Cup such a great success in 2022, something which we will build on in the coming years.”

The team in full is:

1. Aidan Devaney (Sligo)

2. Jack Smith (Westmeath)

3. Kevin Maguire (Westmeath)

4. Evan Lyons (Sligo)

5. Jason McLoughlin (Cavan)

6. Ronan Wallace (Westmeath)

7. Killian Clarke (Cavan)

8. Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

9. Seán Carrabine (Sligo)

10. Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan)

11. Ronan O’Toole (Westmeath)

12. Anton Sullivan (Offaly)

13. Gerard Smith (Cavan)

14. John Heslin (Westmeath)

15. Keith Beirne (Leitrim)