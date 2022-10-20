Search

20 Oct 2022

Offaly player named on Joe McDonagh Team of the Year

20 Oct 2022 2:49 PM

One Offaly player has been chosen on the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year.

Belmont's David Nally was chosen in midfield on the team which is dominated by Antrim players. 

The Saffrons are represented in every sector of the field with goalkeeper Ryan Elliott joined by defenders Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh and Eoghan Campbell, with Keelan Molloy named in midfield, and Conal Cunning and Ciarán Clarke headlining the attack.

Kerry have four players on the team with Carlow having two and Offaly and Down with one apiece. 

Offaly player named on first ever Tailteann Cup Team of the Year

The team in full is: 

1.     Ryan Elliot (Antrim) 

2.     Joe Maskey (Antrim) 

3.     Gerard Walsh (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

4.     Eoin Ross (Kerry) 

5.     Fionan Mackessy (Kerry) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

6.     Eoghan Campbell (Antrim) 

7.     Mikey Boyle (Kerry) 

8.     Keelan Molloy (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

9.     David Nally (Offaly) 

10.  Martin Kavanagh (Carlow) 

11.  Chris Nolan (Carlow) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

12.  Daithí Sands (Down) (Previous winner in 2019)

13.  Conal Cunning (Antrim) 

14.  Pádraig Boyle (Kerry) 

15.  Ciarán Clarke (Antrim)

