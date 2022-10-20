Serious crisis in medical card system in Tullamore claims councillor

THERE is a serious crisis with the medical card system in Tullamore and surrounding areas local Independent Councillor, Sean O' Brien has claimed.

"The situation for any person seeking a Medical Card in Tullamore or surrounding areas can only be described as a serious crisis. I am trying to assist a person get access to a Medical Card as they urgently need it. I contacted seven Surgeries in Tullamore last week and I was informed that none of them could take on any new patients seeking a Medical Card. Worse still they informed me that there is already a waiting list of people who have already contacted them and it will be some time before they can take on any new patients.

“This is nothing short of a serious crisis and a serious blow to many people who become ill and urgently require medical care. Unless they have the required financial resources or private medical policies what can they do," outlined Cllr O ' Brien

"The association of GP's met in Dublin last week and outlined the difficulties facing GP's in Ireland. There are not enough new GP's coming into the system and the Government must do something urgently to resolve this issue. The Government has made several decisions recently to grant additional groups access to free GP care but they did not provide the necessary resources to back up those decisions. There is a need to provide extra Surgery Nurses who can assist the GP in their work," continued Cllr O' Brien,

"Many young Doctors have to work in difficult conditions in Hospitals as part of their training and work very long hours. We spend a lot of money training these young Doctors but unfortunately many leave Ireland when they are qualified because of the attractions of better pay and conditions abroad. The Government needs to help young Doctors when they are setting up a practice as it is difficult for a young Doctor to find the resources to buy a home in a new location and then to also find the money to fit out a practice. Urgent action is required as our people cannot get access to medical care and this is simply not acceptable," concluded Cllr O' Brien.