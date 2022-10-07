Organisers of marque wedding in the Midlands at height of Covid facing prison terms

Two men involved in the organisation of a wedding celebration in Co Longford during the height of the pandemic restrictions have been held in contempt of court and told they will be committed to prison on November 11 if they do not pay €4,800 to charity.

At Longford Circuit Court, Judge Kenneth Connolly said the defendants, William Stokes and his father Patrick Stokes, both of 1 Willow Park, Strokestown Road, Longford were “playing ducks and drakes” with the court.

The men were previously ordered to pay €3,000, to be divided between three local charities, arising from an incident in May of 2021.

The men first came to Longford Circuit Court attention when they ignored an emergency court injunction and progressed with a wedding reception where over 100 revellers attended a party in a marquee in Longford town at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Today's application by Longford County Council was moved by Niall Flynn, BL, who sought to have the defendants pay the €3,000 each or have them committed to prison for contempt.

Counsel for Patrick and William Stokes, Raymond Groarke BL, said his clients had limited means and were unable to meet the court demands.

Mr Groarke said both men are on social welfare and have no money left when all expenses are met.

The barrister said a family member had made €1,000 available to Patrick Stokes which could be paid to the court.

Judge Connolly noted that the original order was made in May 2021 and in 18 months: “They haven't paid a nickel, not one.”

Judge Connolly said he could think of no reason why he should not send William Stokes, who had paid no money in respect of the court order, to jail.

He described the court's orders to date as “indulgent, tolerant and fair” and noted the local authority's application arose in circumstances “that could have been avoided”.

Judge Connolly said he had no option but to send both Patrick and William Stokes to prison for contempt, describing their behaviour as “playing ducks and drakes”.

Noting that Patrick Stokes paid €1,200 on the day of the court sitting he sentenced him to two months in prison with no remission, while William Stokes is to receive five months in custody with no remission.

The judge said the defendants had a ‘last ditch opportunity’, as he was putting a stay on the committal warrant of imprisonment to November 11.

The warrant will be issued to the Superintendent on that date and the two men will go to prison unless they pay the remaining balance of €4,800 to the State.