It's ten in a row for award winning Offaly company!

KILLEIGH organic yogurt and milk company Glenisk has won a top business award.

For the 10th successive year, Glenisk has been named as a Best Managed Company by management consultant Deloitte.

The awards, which are presented by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland, are in their 14th year.

In order to win the award for another year, Glenisk had to satisfy eligibility criteria and go through a requalification review process in order to ensure that the companies continue to uphold the Best Managed standard.

The award comes a year after a fire destroyed the Glenisk production plant in Newtown.

The company managed to get a milk processing and packaging facility up and running again immediately and by early this year had restored some yogurt production lines.

Glenisk now has plans for the construction of a new carbon-neutral manufacturing facility on the same site.

Speaking about the award winners, Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland and judging panel member said: “A stand out from the judging process this year was the distinct focus of the Best Managed Companies on their local communities, despite their own international growth and ambition. Businesses have a vital role to play in our society. It was clear from the entries this year that they were having a positive impact not only on their own business, but also on the communities around them. I look forward to seeing how these businesses continue to invest, grow and contribute to our wider society.”

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte said: “Year-on-year we’re impressed by the businesses that qualify and requalify for our Best Managed Companies Awards and in another uncertain year, the entries continued to raise the bar. Despite the challenges these businesses faced, the management teams of the winning companies have embraced new opportunities for innovation and growth, offering best-in-class products and services to their customers and retaining their competitive advantage in a world that is ever-changing.”

This year, Deloitte recognised 136 indigenous companies at the awards representing 25 of the 32 counties across Ireland.

The members of this year’s judging panel were: Frank Ryan (Chair of Judging Panel) and current Chairman of the Board of IDA Ireland; Harry Goddard, CEO Deloitte Ireland; Nikki Canavan, Senior Director at Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking; Ellvena Graham, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Lionel Alexander, Chairman and Board Member; Feargal Mooney, Non- Executive Director and former CEO of Hostelworld Group; Colm O’Reilly, CEO, Business Post; Colm Foster, Director of Executive Education at the Irish Management Institute; Tommy Breen, former CEO of DCC plc and Deirdre Purcell, AVP Sales at Salesforce.

The Best Managed Companies Programme originated in Canada in 1993, where it has been run successfully ever since and is the country’s leading business awards programme. In addition to Ireland and Canada, the programme is currently run in a total of 48 countries including China, The US, Southeast Asia, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Turkey, Mexico and Chile.