Search

30 Sept 2022

Offaly graduate commences ESB's Development Programme

Paddy Hayes, ESB Chief Executive is Glen O'Neill (Edenderry), Alan Greene (Multy) and Mark Hayes (Mullingar).

Paddy Hayes, ESB Chief Executive is Glen O'Neill (Edenderry), Alan Greene (Multy) and Mark Hayes (Mullingar).

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:27 PM

A graduate from Offaly recently commenced ESB’s prestigious Graduate Development programme. 

Glen O'Neill from Edenderry will be joined by forty-four other graduates who will excel their careers in a range of disciplines including engineering, IT, HR, marketing, commercial and finance across the organisation.

ESB’s Graduate Development Programme forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit talent from third-level institutions across the island of Ireland, and internationally, to support the delivery of its Net Zero by 2040 strategy.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB Networks, Generation and Trading, Engineering and Major Projects, Customer Solutions and Enterprise Services. The tailored programme offers each graduate the opportunity to gain experience by working on challenging assignments and major projects that offer exposure to the varied businesses of the organisation. 

This year’s intake of graduates participated in the first in-person induction programme since the Covid-19 pandemic at ESB‘s new head office, Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin 2. Graduates will receive a range of supports including being partnered with individual mentors from within their business units, IT equipment and access to allow hybrid working as part of ESB’s smart working offering.

Sinéad Kilkelly, ESB’s Executive Director, People & Organisation Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome forty-five new colleagues to our organisation as part of our Graduate Development Programme. Our programme is tailored to nurture professional and personal development, offering hands-on experience and mentorship to ensure a rewarding and dynamic working experience. As they embark on their career with ESB, we wish each graduate every success and are confident that they will make a difference to the achievement of our Net Zero by 2040 strategy.”

ESB is also pleased to announce that recruitment for our 2023 Graduate Development Programme is now open, and we are inviting applications from all final-year students. 

To apply click here. Applications are open until Monday, 24th October 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media