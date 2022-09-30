Offaly graduate commences ESB's Development Programme

A graduate from Offaly recently commenced ESB’s prestigious Graduate Development programme.

Glen O'Neill from Edenderry will be joined by forty-four other graduates who will excel their careers in a range of disciplines including engineering, IT, HR, marketing, commercial and finance across the organisation.

ESB’s Graduate Development Programme forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit talent from third-level institutions across the island of Ireland, and internationally, to support the delivery of its Net Zero by 2040 strategy.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB Networks, Generation and Trading, Engineering and Major Projects, Customer Solutions and Enterprise Services. The tailored programme offers each graduate the opportunity to gain experience by working on challenging assignments and major projects that offer exposure to the varied businesses of the organisation.

This year’s intake of graduates participated in the first in-person induction programme since the Covid-19 pandemic at ESB‘s new head office, Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin 2. Graduates will receive a range of supports including being partnered with individual mentors from within their business units, IT equipment and access to allow hybrid working as part of ESB’s smart working offering.

Sinéad Kilkelly, ESB’s Executive Director, People & Organisation Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome forty-five new colleagues to our organisation as part of our Graduate Development Programme. Our programme is tailored to nurture professional and personal development, offering hands-on experience and mentorship to ensure a rewarding and dynamic working experience. As they embark on their career with ESB, we wish each graduate every success and are confident that they will make a difference to the achievement of our Net Zero by 2040 strategy.”

ESB is also pleased to announce that recruitment for our 2023 Graduate Development Programme is now open, and we are inviting applications from all final-year students.

To apply click here. Applications are open until Monday, 24th October 2022.