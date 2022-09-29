Large holes and missing equipment at playground in Offaly

A playground in Offaly is in a far from ideal state at the moment because of large holes in the ground and missing equipment, a recent meeting was told.

Locals have been complaining to the Council about the condition of Birr Playground for several months.

Area Engineer John Mitchell told last week's meeting of Birr Municipal District that in July the Council began the search for a contractor to fix the problems.

“On July 27,” he remarked, “we placed an order for materials to fix the problems and they will be delivered in the near future.”

Cllr John Clendennen pointed out that the holes in the ground and the missing equipment are a bit dangerous and have to be dealt with as soon as possible.

“The holes will be filled and the damaged equipment replaced,” replied Mr Mitchell.

Cllr John Carroll, Cathaoirleach, commented that there's a sum of money available which could towards the playground.

“I'd suggest it go towards buying playground equipment for the disabled.”