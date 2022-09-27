Major extension planned for nursing home in Offaly
A major extension is being planned for a nursing home in Offaly.
Oakdale Nursing Home in Kilmalogue, Gracefield is seeking permission from Offaly County Council to build a two storey extension comprising 49 en suite single bedrooms. The extension will also include recreational spaces and staff facilities.
Permission is also being sought to demolish an existing canopy at the front entrance which will be replaced by a new lobby.
Also included in the plans is the provision of solar panels on the roof of the extension and the demolition of an existing unhabitable dwelling house, existing storage buildings and some boundary walls.
It is also proposed to build a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance and to extend the car park.
A decision on the large scale development is due in early November.
