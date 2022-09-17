'Albert Fitzgerald inducted into IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame

Siobhan Fitzgerald receiving the award on behalf of her late husband Albert
The former Managing Director of Midlands 103 has been inducted into IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.
Described as 'a giant of the radio industry', Albert Fitzgerald passed away on August 13. His wife Siobhan received the award on Tuesday.
He will be inducted alongside Rachael English and Keith Finnegan
A multi radio award winner, Albert joined Midlands 103 in 1995 as Sales Director. He took over as Managing Director in 2004 and in 2013 he took over the reigns of the wider Tindle Radio Group. He retired earlier this year.
