Lucky jackpot winner in Offaly GAA Club Lotto picks up cheque
The lucky winner of an Offaly GAA Club's Lotto Jackpot has picked up their winning cheque.
Pictured is Ferbane GAA lotto Jackpot winner Martin Kilduff receiving his cheque recently.
Front, left to right, are Ferbane GAA Lotto Committe members Eamonn Flynn, Kathleen Foley , Martin Kilduff (Jackpot Winner), Ollie Daly, & Niall Fitzgerald (promoter and recipient of the promoter's prize). Back row Kieran Flynn, Brian Flynn, Fergal Spollen, Pat Brown.
