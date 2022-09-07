Man arrested as gardaí locate vehicle suspected of being involved in fatal hit and run

Man arrested as gardaí locate vehicle suspected of being involved in Cavan fatal hit and run
Gardaí in Bailieborough investigating the fatal hit and run road traffic collision which occurred on the N3, Billis, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, on August 18, 2022 have located the vehicle suspected of being involved in this collision.
The vehicle has been seized and a technically examination has been completed.
A man, aged in his late 30s was arrested yesterday, Tuesday, September 6 and he is currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Bailieborough Garda Station, where he can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.
Investigations ongoing.
