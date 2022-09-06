Taoiseach in Offaly to launch €130m power project with 150 construction jobs

TAOISEACH Micheal Martin will be in Shannonbridge this morning to launch an electricity project billed by its promoters as the first of its kind in the world.

Tullamore-based company Lumcloon Energy, which is headed up by Offaly man Nigel Reams, says the €130m facility will assist with the stability and reliability of the power system and respond to demands arising from the move to greater renewables.

When completed, the new ‘Shannonbridge B’ grid stability plant will provide an additional 170 MWh of hybrid capacity to the national electricity grid.

The project will create about 150 jobs over a two-year construction phase and support 15 jobs on completion.

Developed by Lumcloon Energy (Ireland) and Hanwha Energy (Korea), the new hybrid facility will, for the first time, combine a long duration battery with a synchronous condenser, to more efficiently meet the changing needs of the power system as the level of renewables (wind and solar) increases.

The company says batteries can deliver very rapid frequency response, reserve and ramping services, while synchronous condensers provide low carbon inertia, all of which are required to react to any sudden loss in electricity supply or surge in demand.

Both features are required to enable renewables to displace conventional generators as the primary source of our electricity.

Lumcloon say they also support greater energy independence, given what the company describes as immense threats emerging to Ireland's electricity supplies as a result of current international developments.

Nigel Reams, managing director of Lumcloon Energy, said: “We are focused on accelerating the decarbonisation of the Irish energy sector. We develop projects which increase the stability and reliability of the power grid and provide essential back up to support renewables.”

Mr Reams added: “Shannonbridge B is another major step in the right direction for Ireland’s power grid and will facilitate the increasing amount of renewables on the system.”

Hanwha CEO, Mr In-Sub Jung, said: “Investment in Energy infrastructure is our specialty at Hanwha Energy. We are excited to be involved with this innovative new project.

“We welcome the opportunity to help Ireland with the decarbonisation of its power system and are looking forward to adding an additional €130 million to our existing investments in the country.”

The ‘Shannonbridge B’ energy storage facility is the third system support and renewables enabling project by Lumcloon Energy and Hanwha Energy Corporation in the Midlands.

Project development company, Lumcloon Energy, has been at the forefront of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Ireland over the past decade.

In partnership with Korea’s Hanwha, Lumcloon has deployed a 200 MW battery storage portfolio in Offaly, comprising two 100 MW short duration battery facilities, one at Lumcloon and another in Shannonbridge.

These projects have been in operation since mid-2021, and are providing essential system services to enhance the stability and reliability of the power system.

A further major Lumcloon Energy project, to deliver a new 275 MW reserve power plant near Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath, will commence construction later this year.

Construction of the ‘Shannonbridge B’ facility is due to commence later this year with operation planned for late 2024.