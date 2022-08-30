Offaly company taking part in climate and sustainability programme

Bord na Móna has launched their Accelerate Green Summer 2022 Pre-Accelerator, a stand alone start-up programme for Irish companies in the climate and sustainability sectors. This new programme, delivered in conjunction with Resolve Partners, is dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

It will provide a blend of online and in-person workshops as well as individual mentoring from Resolve Partners in the Accelerate Green Hub, in Boora.

Over a period of six weeks participants will meet customers, mentors and guest speakers who will provide practical industry insights and help guide the business and investable proposition of the companies. The Pre-Accelerator will help the nine business leaders to identify clear pathways to scale their novel solutions, deliver measurable impact and support economic development.

The Offaly firm taking part in the programme is Tullamore based Ethica Planet.

The company was set up to develop Vegan Foods and Sustainable Packaging. Ethica Planet has concentrated on developing sustainable packaging using a variety of recyclable materials such as spent straw with mycelium, recycled cardboard and bagasse.

The other companies selected for the Accelerate Green programme are: OptaHaul, Addible, KnowCarbon, WoodCo Renewable Energy, ChargeMe, Slán Eco, Carbon Harvesters and Digital Energy.

The innovation and potential of Irish business can be seen in the different business models and focus of each of the companies selected. This includes ChargeMe who promote the sharing of EV infrastructure to ensure easy access to chargers for all EV users, while Ethica Planet develops sustainable packaging using a variety of recyclable materials.

Welcoming the launch of the programme, Tom Donnellan, Chief Executive, Bord na Móna, said: “After the success of the first Bord na Móna Accelerate Green Programme, we are delighted to announce the nine companies that have been selected to take part in the Accelerate Green Summer 2022 Pre-Accelerator. Bord na Móna has expertise and experience across a variety of climate solutions, including renewables, energy, carbon storage and sequestration and waste management. Our aim is that sharing our knowledge will help and support these companies in building sales propositions to potential large customers. This programme will help these companies deliver sustainable jobs while enabling a low-carbon economy and we look forward to seeing the insights gained from the workshop and guest speakers.”

Alan Costello, Resolve Partners said: “The Pre-Accelerator programme supports entrepreneurs with novel, technological solutions that are designed to solve challenges at scale. The nine companies selected all embody green innovation and we are looking forward to seeing them engage with our experts and guest speakers to help guide their business. Addressing the climate, biodiversity and human development crises is of upmost importance and the Pre-Accelerator will help the participants deliver measurable impact while supporting economic development.”