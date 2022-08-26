IS IT YOU? Did you find love at an old ballroom in Offaly?

Did you find love at the Fiesta Ballroom in Kilcormac? If so the group behind a new development at the former ballroom would love to hear from you!

Offaly is on the way to leading from the centre on climate action with the redevelopment of the Fiesta Ballroom into a Green Headquarters for the County.

“As we move closer to the start date of work commencing on this iconic building, our thoughts are turning to love! More precisely, love stories that began in the Fiesta Ballroom of dancing and romance! After all, capall an tsaoil an grá! Love makes the world go around,” said one of the people behind the development, Rebekah Keaveny

The Fiesta Hall has long been an important focus for community recreation in Kilcormac and surrounding areas - for dance, bingo, film and public meetings and as part of our work in acknowledging and preserving the history and heritage of the Fiesta, Offaly Local Development Company and Green Offaly are seeking to collect stories from people who encountered love at the Fiesta.

Today's world of dating apps and ‘love online’ seems a world away (and a lot less fun) from Ireland in the 1960s and 1970’s, where we would cycle in from the country to experience the excitement and anticipation of a night at the Dance Hall. If romance didn’t blossom, there was always next week!

If Walls could Talk

“If these walls could talk, I wonder what secrets they'd tell.” - Gayle Forman.

This quote couldn’t be more apt than when it comes to the Fiesta! We can’t wait to find out the real stories contained within these walls. As we all know, the path of true love rarely runs smoothly. Did your romance endure? Were you ships that passed in the night? Did the popcorn shake? Was he/she the one that got away or the one with whom you’d stay?

Share your Story and Photographs

If you have a story to tell from the heady dance hall days of the Fiesta Ballroom and you would like to take part in the ‘Fiesta Stories’ project we would love to hear from you. Email Rebekah at info@greenoffaly.ie with the heading ‘Fiesta Stories’ or alternatively ring Green Offaly on 0894294242.

From Ballroom to Green HQ

Offaly Local Development Company has secured over €1.2 million from the Just Transition Fund and the Trench Trust for the Development of a Green HQ - Climate Action and Green Enterprise Centre for Offaly.

The fund will see the historic Fiesta Ballroom renovated in alignment with green building principles and powered by renewable energy. As much as possible of the building will be conserved and the equipment in the projection room will be retained in an exhibition of the building’s history. If you would like to find out more about the Green HQ project please email info@greenoffaly.ie