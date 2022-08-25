Spectacular concert lined up for Offaly church

FOLLOWING on from a most successful Tullamore International Summer Organ Series in July, music lovers can enjoy one further exciting concert on Friday night, August 26 in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore.

The varied programme will include works by Bach, Buxtehude and Couperin among others.

The three young performers are Bláithín Cotter (who will also play violin), Ella Fallon and Arthur Greene.

Bláithín Cotter is studying Simon Harden at the TU Dublin Conservatoire, having previously studied with Prof Gerard Gillen at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, Dublin.

Bláithín has spent the past year as an Erasmus student in Austria, attending the University of Graz and the University of Music and Performing Arts, Graz.

She will take up her appointment as organ scholar at Trinity College in September.

Bláithín has been a prizewinner at Feis Ceoil, winning the Stanford Prize for organ and the Senior Violin.

A former member of the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland and the Irish Youth Baroque Orchestra, she has studied violin with Michael D’Arcy (Royal Irish Academy of Music) and David O’Doherty (TU Dublin Conservatoire) and now studies privately with Prof Fionnuala Hunt.

Ella Fallon is a pianist and organist who completed her Bachelor of Music degree through TU Dublin Conservatoire, studying piano with Siobhan Kilkelly and organ with Simon Harden.

She has performed in several chamber music concerts in the John Field Room in the National Concert Hall, the Pepper Canister Church, Mount Street and St Ann’s Church, Dawson Street, Dublin.

Ella has also successfully participated in the Feis Ceoil and TU Dublin Conservatoire competitions. She was awarded first prize in the Sidney Grieg Memorial competition in the TU Dublin organ competitions and more recently was commended in the Esposito Cup and the Senior Organ competition in the Feis Ceoil.

Arthur Greene began playing the organ at the age of sixteen having already played the piano for many years. In 2015 He moved to Dublin from his native Kilkea, Co Kildare to read music at Trinity College Dublin. He specialised in composition. He held the title of organ scholar to the college for three years from 2017 – 2020, working under the Director of Chapel Music, Dr Kerry Heuston.

At the 2018 Feis Ceoil he was awarded the Catherine McAuley Perpetual Cup, awarded to the most promising organ player across all the organ categories.

In 2019, he went to study full time in the Royal Irish Academy of Music completing a Masters in Performance under Dr David Adams. He continued to study composition and also took up the harpsichord during this time. He completed his studies in 2021 and was awarded an overall distinction.

He is the current organ scholar of Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin.

All performances will be displayed on a big screen in the church and all attending are invited to the Parish Centre for a complimentary glass of wine.

The concert starts at 8pm and admission is €15 (senior citizens €10).