PROPERTY: Fantastic pub in Offaly that comes with a fine residential area for sale for inviting price

A 'picture postcard' pub in Offaly that comes with a large residential area is for sale for eye opening price. Hamiltons Pub in Geashill has a bar, lounge, beer garden and function room plus three bedroom residential area. It is on the market for an inviting price of €320,000.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THE PROPERTY
IRELAND WEATHER: Another change coming in the weather with Met Eireann forecast wetter and cooler weather on the way
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.