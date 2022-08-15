Over €188,000 worth of grants awarded to Offaly communities

COMMUNITY facilities in four locations around Offaly are receiving State cash injections totalling €188,693.

Croghan Local Development Group has been awarded €50,000 to provide public toilet facilities at Croghan Community Centre while a renovation project at Shannonbridge-Clonmacnoise Community Hall to create a meeting space has received €49,500.

In Kilclonfert, a €39,693 grant has been given towards the provision of additional car parking facilities adjacent to the community centre and in the south of the county, Dunkerrin village has been allocated €49,500 towards the creation of a village-centre parking area.

Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, welcomed the Government funding which has been allocated under the CLAR scheme.

“CLÁR is a funding scheme for Small-Scale Rural Projects. It is a targeted investment programme which provides funding for small-scale - infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered the greatest levels of population decline. There are specific areas of Offaly eligible to apply for funding, including the areas of Cloghan, Clonmacnoise, Eglish, Derryad, Cangort, and Tulla,” said the Green Party representative.

By clicking on this link – https://assets.gov.ie/2973/151118164159-4bdd5eb9155744b3b5eff529a502ee04.pdf

- and viewing the areas coloured in blue, residents can see if their districts are designated for CLAR funding.

“You are welcome to contact my office or your local councillor to discuss a possible project. Look out for future funding rounds as CLAR is a core part of the ‘Our Rural Future’ policy which is driving rural development,” said Minister Hackett.

The funding for Croghan Community Centre and Kilclonfert was also welcomed by Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fail representative in the Edenderry Municipal District.

“This allocation will provide the respective community groups with revenue to develop the centres further for public use,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.

In all, Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys TD announced almost €7.4 million in funding to support 175 community projects nationwide.

“I am pleased to award funding to a record number of applications this year. This funding will supports Sports Clubs, Schools, local Development Associations and other community groups in developing community facilities which will benefit people of all ages in our rural communities,” said Minster Humphreys.

“The recent census results show that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before. This hugely positive. The funding I am announcing today will support communities to develop great facilities for families to enjoy,” added the Fine Gael TD.

In Laois, eight projects received a total of €317,000 in grant aid, including €14,780 for a Riverside Amphitheatre in Camross.

Projects in Westmeath, including the provision of public lighting in Rosemount, were awarded a total of €250,000.