UPDATE: Two men arrested by gardai investigating fatal assault of Offaly man
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of a man in Athlone which occurred in the early hours of this morning, have arrested two men under suspicion of assault.
The men, one aged in his 30s and one in his late teens are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Athlone Garda Station.
Earlier today gardai appealed to specific people who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
The post-mortem remains ongoing this evening.
Gardai investigating death of Offaly man following assault appeal to specific people to come forward
