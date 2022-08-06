Search

06 Aug 2022

Learner driver who committed multiple offences in Offaly receives driving ban

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Aug 2022 11:00 AM

A woman who was observed using her mobile phone twice while driving on the same date was also an unaccompanied learner driver, the district court heard.

Learner driver, Mary Marcella Fulham, (43) 14, Brosna Park, Kilbeggan, was stopped by Garda Michael Clancy on the N52 at Arden, Tullamore on December 17, 2021.

Her vehicle was seized and a summons was issued which was not paid, said Garda Clancy in evidence.

For driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver, Judge Andrew Cody fined Ms Fulham €150 and gave her three months to pay.

For the non display of L plates he fined her €100.

For the offence of using a mobile phone while driving she was disqualified from driving for one month.

Local News

